Bianca Belair wants WWE legend to return for first singles match in 17 years (Exclusive)

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently opened up about her desire to share a ring with WWE legend Molly Holly in a singles match.

Molly Holly is a pioneer of women's wrestling, who captured the coveted WWE Women's Championship on two occasions. Though she hung up her wrestling boots in 2006, she has made sporadic appearances in Royal Rumble matches. She's currently signed to the global juggernaut as a producer.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Bianca Belair mentioned that she would love to work alongside legends in WWE. She pointed out that Becky Lynch was living her childhood dream by tagging with Trish Stratus and Lita, while Rhea Ripley got the chance to work with Beth Phoenix, one of Belair's heroes.

"I would love that. I haven't really had the chance to have matches with legends. Everybody else is getting to do it, you know. Becky is living out her childhood dream, getting to tag with Lita and Trish, and Rhea got a match with Beth, which was always my dream match, and I'm like, 'okay, can I be next?' said Bianca Belair (1:32 - 1:50)

Furthermore, Bianca Belair recalled sharing a ring and eliminating Molly Holly from the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match. She added that she was waiting for someone to talk the WWE legend into returning for a singles match against her.

"I got the chance to get into the ring with Molly Holly for my very first Royal Rumble match, and it was like, very briefly. So, if anybody can talk her into coming back. I would love to enter the ring with Molly Holly again," added Belair (1:55 - 2:07)

Bianca Belair has a surprise planned at WWE WrestleMania 39

In a recent interview, The EST of WWE shared details about a surprise she has planned out for her entrance at WrestleMania 39. Bianca Belair explained that The Grandest Stages of Them All was much more than just matches and that she had something in store which was "sentimental" to her.

"I mean, of course. That's what's exciting about WrestleMania. It's not just the matches. Everybody's anticipating what the gear is going to look like? What is the entrance going to look like? I had the TSU band last year bring me out, and I'm like, 'Wow. What can I possibly do to top that?' So, you know, I have something planned and it's very sentimental to me, and I'm excited about it." said Belair

Bianca Belair will defend her coveted RAW Women's Championship, a title she has held for a year, against Asuka on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

