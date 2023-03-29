"Not just about me" - Bianca Belair teases huge WWE WrestleMania 39 moment

With just days to go until WWE WrestleMania 39, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair appeared on the In The Kliq podcast to promote her match against Asuka. The EST revealed that she has a big entrance planned for The Show of Shows this year.

Belair won the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. She has held the title since and has defended it against some of the biggest names in WWE. The EST will take on Asuka at WrestleMania 39, and the two women are expected to put on a memorable show.

In her appearance on the In The Kilq podcast, Bianca Belair revealed that she has a big entrance planned for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I mean, of course. That's what's exciting about WrestleMania. It's not just the matches. Everybody's anticipating what the gear is going to look like? What is the entrance going to look like? I had the TSU band last year bring me out, and I'm like, 'Wow. What can I possibly do to top that?' So, you know, I have something planned and it's very sentimental to me, and I'm excited about it."

The RAW Women’s Champion had the TSU band play her in the ring at last year’s event. She continued:

"I just want this Mania to be, you know... not just about me. I'm building my legacy here and I want my legacy to not just be what people remember what I do, but they remember how I made them feel and inspired. I want it to be bigger than me. I'm just trying to bring that to the table, but I'm very excited about my entrance this year." [7:13 - 8:00]

It will be interesting to see how she tops that this year, and if fans get another WrestleMania moment from Bianca Belair.

Teddy Long believes Bianca Belair has the edge over Asuka ahead of their WWE WrestleMania 39 clash

Teddy Long knows the wrestling industry better than anyone else. In a recent appearance on The Wrestling Time Machine, he was full of praise for Asuka ahead of her match against Bianca Belair.

However, he believes that the latter will be victorious against The Empress of Tomorrow at The Show of Shows.

"That Asuka, she's tough. She's been up and down the road, she's from Japan, she knows the ins-and-outs and she's tough, but Bianca [Belair] has proved herself man. I just see her coming out victorious and a lot of other good things for her. She's a beautiful girl with a lot of talent, so I think there's a lot down the road for her," Long said.

Bianca Belair is talented and has proven herself time and time again. She has held the RAW Women’s Championship for nearly a year, and it looks like she could extend her title reign past WWE WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, WWE fans are expecting Asuka to fully unleash her villainous side at The Show of Shows. The new character could keep her in contention for the title for some time.

