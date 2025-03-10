Bianca Belair warns former WWE Champion about her husband Montez Ford

Naomi revealed herself as Jade Cargill's attacker on the latest edition of SmackDown and called Bianca Belair "ungrateful." The statement caught the attention of Kofi Kingston, who has been put on notice by The EST.

Belair has found herself in the middle of the Naomi-Cargill saga. At the Elimination Chamber: Premium Live Event, she helplessly watched her former tag team partner get destroyed by Cargill. On SmackDown, Belair confronted Naomi about the same, and the latter admitted to attacking The Storm in November 2024.

On X, Kofi Kingston called Belair ungrateful, presumably for not appreciating The Glow's intentions. Belair responded by warning Kingston that the former WWE Champion is "lucky" her husband Montez Ford is signed to the SmackDown brand:

"You lucky my man is on Smackdown," wrote Belair

Check out Belair's post on X:

Bianca Belair is focused on her WrestleMania 41 goals

Bianca Belair opened up about the dramatic turn of events at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The returning Jade Cargill attacked Naomi, forcing her out of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Speaking in a post-show interview, The EST stated that Cargill's first attack on Naomi was "bittersweet," and she was trying to focus on WrestleMania 41. She said:

"I'm not really understanding what's happening. I don't really believe that Jade would watch me team up with Naomi knowing that she did that. I truly don't believe that Naomi would do something like that. I've known her for a very long time. But I don't know. Tonight was just very bittersweet. I'm trying to focus on going to WrestleMania, but I just, it's very bittersweet."

Belair's opponent for WrestleMania 41 has been confirmed. On a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to win the WWE Women's World Championship. The EST will challenge the newly crowned champion for her title.

