Bianca Belair wasn’t originally planned to win 2021 Royal Rumble according to former WWE writer

Vince McMahon changing his mind at the last minute benefitted Bianca Belair in 2021.

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. She went on to defeat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, but it wasn't supposed to go that way originally.

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn was a guest on the Public Enemies Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the 2021 Royal Rumble, Dunn revealed that Charlotte Flair was initially penciled in to win the Women's Rumble match before changing it to Belair.

"I was in a Tampa Hotel room and we were watching some sort of football game and an assistant had just left the Royal Rumble (2021) night-before meeting and they changed the finish and Charlotte [Flair] was going to go over and they rehearsed Charlotte going over and Bianca [Belair] was going to get eliminated like midway through the match and it got changed to Bianca going over," Chris Dunn revealed. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Chris Dunn credited Ryan Ward for changing Vince McMahon's mind about Bianca Belair winning the Royal Rumble match over Charlotte Flair

Chris Dunn credited Ryan Ward, who helped change Vince McMahon's mind by shifting the Women's Rumble winner from Charlotte Flair to Bianca Belair. Ward was the lead writer for the black and gold version of NXT when it was at its peak in popularity.

Ward reminded Mr. McMahon that if both Edge and Charlotte Flair won their respective Rumble matches that year, the company wouldn't be making any new stars.

"I think a lot of people voiced it but this guy, Ryan Ward, he’s been there for like 14 years, he was [John] Cena’s writer and probably, for my money, I think has had the biggest hand in the women’s revolution," Chris Dunn said. "He was lead writer in the golden days of NXT with Kevin [Owens] and Sami [Zayn] and The Four Horsewomen, all that stuff. From my understanding, what I heard, he kind of said something to Vince [McMahon] to the effect of, ‘Vince, if you look at the Royal Rumble tomorrow, you have Edge winning and Charlotte winning. We’re not making any new stars, and I think that really resonated and Bianca was on such a roll where it kind of made sense." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

What do you make of Chris Dunn's comments? Are you happy they changed the finish of the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2021 from Charlotte Flair to Bianca Belair? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

