"Bianca Belair watch out" - WWE Universe goes berserk at the prospect of 41-year-old star challenging for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair has held onto the WWE RAW Women's Championship for nearly a year. She won the title at WrestleMania 38 and has overcome everyone in her path since then. Asuka could be her challenger at WrestleMania 39 and fans cannot wait to watch them clash.

The Royal Rumble premium live event concluded recently, with Rhea Ripley winning the right to challenge for a title at the Showcase of the Immortals. The Eradicator picked Charlotte Flair as her opponent. At Elimination Chamber in Montreal, there will be a Women's Chamber match to determine the number one contender for Bianca Belair's title on the grandest stage.

So far, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan and Nikki Cross have been confirmed as the participants for the Elimination Chamber match. Asuka is one of the best female stars in WWE and will be one of the favorites for the match, especially since she was in the final three of the Women's Royal Rumble.

Fans on Twitter erupted at the possibility of seeing two of the best women's wrestlers in the world square off in Hollywood.

Jon Alba @JonAlba Would love to see Dark Asuka vs. Bianca Belair be the WrestleMania match, then. Would love to see Dark Asuka vs. Bianca Belair be the WrestleMania match, then.

LA Knightingale @laknightingale Manifesting Bianca vs Asuka for the RAW women's title at Mania. Liv, Raquel all can wait. Killer clown Asuka against Bianca will be one of the best matches on the Mania card. Manifesting Bianca vs Asuka for the RAW women's title at Mania. Liv, Raquel all can wait. Killer clown Asuka against Bianca will be one of the best matches on the Mania card. https://t.co/cy26NxS3ap

Jordan Patu @Jordan_Patu Bianca Belair wrestling this version of Asuka for a world title at WrestleMania sounds like a recipe for a MOTY contender to me. Bianca Belair wrestling this version of Asuka for a world title at WrestleMania sounds like a recipe for a MOTY contender to me.

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Rhea choosing Charlotte means we getting Bianca vs Asuka at Wrestlemania Rhea choosing Charlotte means we getting Bianca vs Asuka at Wrestlemania https://t.co/VAaJys77mA

Aiden Jamous 🇵🇸 @AidenJamous Look I just want Bianca vs Asuka at WrestleMania for the RAW Womens Championship. 🤞 Look I just want Bianca vs Asuka at WrestleMania for the RAW Womens Championship. 🤞 https://t.co/p6u3h4dmc1

Bill Apter would like to see Bianca Belair defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Asuka

Veteran journalist Bill Apter appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show and discussed the possibility of Asuka challenging Bianca at WrestleMania 39.

"So I'm looking down the list in my head. Let me see who I would. Asuka. It took me a minute to start with my mind going down the roster of women. But Asuka, Asuka is trimmed down. She's very exciting to watch, you never know what she's going to do next. That's also the same way Bianca is, you can never predict what she is going to do. It's going to be a big, good, fast match if it happens." [22:52 - 23:38]

The Empress of Tomorrow and the EST of WWE have had just two singles matches so far. Both came in May 2022 on WWE RAW, with the first one ending in a no contest while the champion ended up winning the second.

If this is the plan for Triple H moving forward, it is likely to be one of the most anticipated matches on the card. The Japanese star is winless at WrestleMania, having lost to Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in the past. Could she reverse the trend in Hollywood?

