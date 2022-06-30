"I'm very blessed to have that"- Bianca Belair on working with her husband in WWE

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently opened up about her husband, Montez Ford, being her biggest support system in the company.

The duo have been together since their time on NXT and tied the knot in June 2018. They recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and have been very supportive of each other during this time.

Speaking about her husband in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Belair stated that she is "blessed" to work alongside Montez Ford in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I always say that I am blessed to do what I love with the person I love. It's cool that I'm with someone that's in the same business. We get to celebrate the highs and the lows together. This year we got to have our first WrestleMania together where he got to support me and I got to support him. I get more nervous for his matches than I get for mine because I want him to do well. He says the same thing."

The EST of WWE added that the former tag team champion loves and supports every side of her, and that is a huge morale builder:

"It's everything, especially being a woman who is very successful in what she's doing and having a man that's there and supports that and is happy for that. I feel like I'm very blessed to have that. Especially like the type of woman that I am. I'm unapologetic, I'm loud, I'm proud, I'm bold. I'm muscular, and he embraces that and loves his muscular woman. It just makes me feel good. It's just empowering." (From 6:05 to 6:56)

Bianca Belair has high hopes from Montez Ford in WWE

Bianca Belair has had a rapid ascent to the top since making her main roster debut in 2020. She is a two-time women's champion and also main-evented WrestleMania in 2021.

The EST of WWE is hopeful about her husband emulating her success in the company. Bianca stated in the same interview that although Montez is currently a part of the tag team division, he will be the next big thing in WWE down the line.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Fightful Wrestling @Fightful The Rock puts over Montez Ford. You love to see it The Rock puts over Montez Ford. You love to see it https://t.co/CPGFoK6i5Z Montez Ford is married to Bianca Belair, getting love from The Rock, and he dropped a mixtape. God is smiling on that man twitter.com/Fightful/statu… Montez Ford is married to Bianca Belair, getting love from The Rock, and he dropped a mixtape. God is smiling on that man twitter.com/Fightful/statu…

Montez Ford has also received high praise from The Rock in the past, who stated that he would be rooting for the former to become a world champion. Only time will tell if the former RAW Tag Team Champion can prove those words right.

Please credit Sports Illustrated with H/T to SportsKeeda Wrestling for transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far