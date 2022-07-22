Bianca Belair's six-word message seemingly indicates that major WWE feud will end soon

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's message seemingly indicates that her feud with Becky Lynch is coming to an end.

Belair is one of the toughEST women in the company. She achieved new heights and won championships when she moved to the main roster from NXT. She captured the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship within two years.

Belair's golden run was broken when The Man returned at SummerSlam 2021. She defeated her in less than 30 seconds to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. That's where their rivalry began.

Belair recently took to Twitter, hinting that the two are going to end their feud in the coming weeks:

"Let’s write this FINAL CHAPTER. #SummerSlam"

The two have exchanged wins over the past year. It'll be interesting to see which superstar makes it 2-1 to end the rivalry at SummerSlam.

Bianca Belair says it's her redemption story ahead of WWE SummerSlam

The animosity between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch reached new heights when the former cut Big Time Becks' hair during their feud. After humiliating Lynch before their clash at WrestleMania, Belair defeated her to win the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Since then, Lynch has been demanding a one-on-one rematch to take her title back. Lynch's wish came true when a rematch was set for the hottest party of the summer. However, Belair remembers the humiliation caused by Big Time Becks at last year's event. Speaking on RAW Talk, the 33-year-old star said it was her redemption story:

"You know, I feel like it actually came full circle, WrestleMania when I was able to take the title back from Becky Lynch but for me, this is what it's really about. For me, this is my redemption story. From last year's SummerSlam, I've been showing up, I'm showing out, I'm focusing on Becky. Becky Lynch I see you, this is my redemption story. I'm walking out as a RAW Women's Champion." (from 0:17 to 0:36)

It'll be interesting to see the outcome of their rematch at SummerSlam 2022.

