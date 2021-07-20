"She looks like a tough cookie" - Bianca Carelli wants a showdown with Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley may no longer be the WWE RAW Women's Champion, but aspiring WWE star Bianca Carelli wants to face her at WrestleMania someday!

Carelli, daughter of WWE legend Santino Marella, caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling to discuss a wide variety of topics.

When asked who Carelli wants to face at WrestleMania, in a hypothetical showdown, the second-generation star named Rhea Ripley! She also listed the reasons that make Ripley her dream opponent.

Bianca Carelli admires Rhea Ripley's confidence

Rhea Ripley's meteoric rise has attracted a lot of fans, and one of them is Bianca Carelli. Carelli mentioned what she admires about Ripley during the exclusive chat:

"She works really hard. She's really good at what she does. She has really awesome confidence. Following her from NXT to now, the main roster, she is a really good performer. I feel like she's a really hard worker. I've never met her before but I do like what she brings to the ring. And I think that would be a really awesome opponent to have because she looks like a tough cookie (Laughs)," said Bianca Carelli.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bianca Carelli also joked that if she ever made it to WWE, she would have to change her name as there's already a Bianca on the roster.

Bianca Carelli is the current BAA Women's Champion at the Battle Arts Academy, which is run by her father, Anthony Carelli AKA Santino Marella. While she came up short during her WWE tryout, she clearly has her father's blessings when it comes to a career in WWE.

So, a dream match with Rhea Ripley under the bright lights of WrestleMania is not really out of the realm of possibility.

