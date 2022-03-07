Watch: Bianca Belair's incredibly wholesome interaction with a WWE fan

Bianca Belair is one of the most adored babyfaces on the WWE roster. The number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship always gets a positive reaction from the crowds whenever she performs.

WWE's live house show events give superstars a chance to be more candid and interact freely with their fans. One of these exchanges was caught on camera and shared online; in it, Belair shared a wonderful moment with a WWE fan.

During a WWE house show event that took place in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Bianca Belair ran from the stage to ringside to a fan. She noticed that one of her fans had made a creative handmade sign for her, so the former champion came rushing over to sign it.

Some fans amongst the audience captured this astonishingly cute interaction and shared it online. The EST can be seen complimenting the creativity of the sign, as she told the fan that it was "so nice" and that they were "so talented" while signing it.

Adorable moments like this show why Belair is one of the most popular female babyfaces in WWE, given the amazing connection she shares with the fans.

Bianca Belair will face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair is heating up on the road to WrestleMania 38. This storyline is one of the longest-built feuds in WWE today, as it started back in August at Summerslam 2021. The conflict is set to culminate when the two women clash for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Last week on Monday Night Raw, The EST of WWE taught Lynch a lesson about messing with her hair. In a tag team match on the show, Belair went for a cover on Nikki A.S.H. before Big Time Becks interrupted it by pulling on her ponytail.

Belair wound up getting revenge by using her hair as a weapon. This whipping fleft the champion covered in welts, and she clearly wasn't happy about it. The EST went on to comment on the matter in a post on Twitter.

"I have 1 simple rule. DON’T👏🏾TOUCH👏🏾MY👏🏾HAIR👏🏾. They love to pull my hair FIRST & then cry about it later, but I guess she had to learn the hard way 🤷🏽‍♀️She did what she did. I said what I said. And now, it is what it is!" Belair wrote.

Both women are now undoubtedly ready to throw everything they have at each other when they clash at WrestleMania 38.

Do you think Bianca Belair will be able to defeat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

