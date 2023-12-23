"Biden said HELL NAH" - Wrestling fans react to Joe Biden's systematic change and joke that it's related to Liv Morgan's arrest

Joe Biden just announced a major pardon for marijuana users, and given the timing of it after Liv Morgan's arrest, some wrestling fans have been reacting to the announcement by stating that Biden made the systematic change as a direct result of Morgan's arrest.

In case you don't know, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently arrested in Florida for possession of Marijuana and was released on bail shortly after that. There hasn't been any news on a punishment per se, but that, too, could be changed after United States President Joe Biden made a major announcement.

Given that the United States has an unfortunate history of locking people up for simple marijuana possession, Joe Biden has long been an advocate for pardoning said charges.

In an official statement made on The White House website, Biden stated:

"As I have said before, convictions for simple possession of marijuana have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities"

Wrestling fans, of course, have been quick to jump in and point out that this was timed almost immediately after Liv Morgan was arrested for marijuana possession. Many wrestling fans spoke out against her arrest by stating that it was hardly a crime at all for her to possess Marijuana, and there were no DUI charges to speak of.

This is what the wrestling world had to say about it:

A former champion believes Liv Morgan will only get a slap on the wrist for her marijuana charge

WWE has changed its policy on Marijuana, and it's been that way for a few years now.

While legends like Bret Hart long spoke out against WWE's ban on Marijuana while enabling alcohol and pills, the modern approach the company has taken has liberalized this, and former WWE star Enzo Amore stated that marijuana use is frequent in backstage.

One of the youngest-ever Champions in WWE history, Renee Dupree, believes she will only get a slap on the wrist. On his Cafe de Renee show, he said this:

"I think it's just gonna be a slap on the wrist because they don't care about weed anymore in the WWE," he said. [From 50:39 - 50:43]

What do you think of Biden's pardon? Let us know in the comments below!