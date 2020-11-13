Big 2021 plan for Dominik Mysterio preponed by WWE

It's safe to say that Dominik Mysterio has dispelled all skepticism surrounding his potential as a pro wrestler. Rey Mysterio's son has won plaudits for his performances so far, and the 23-year-old Superstar is only bound to get better as he accumulates years of experience under his belt.

Dominik made his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins earlier this year, and he put on a star-making performance that validated his WWE signing.

Dominik, however, was initially never scheduled to debut in 2020. Rey Mysterio and Dominik appeared on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, and Rey revealed that they never expected the opportunity for Dominik's debut to come around so soon.

The plan was for Dominik to train for another year before could make his debut in 2021. An ideal opportunity just popped up, and the decision then came down to Dominik, who took up the challenge. Dominik had been training for three years before he made his in-ring WWE debut.

Rey explained:

"We weren't expecting this opportunity so quick. We were still giving it about another year of training. We started to negotiate with WWE for him to potentially sign a developmental deal, and we said ok. I told him to go to the Performance Center and get ready and be ready by 2021. This opportunity presented itself. I told him I can't say yes or no. It's up to you. However, you feel. As a parent, the last thing I wanted him to do is fail on his first try. I said all eyes are on you. It isn't an indie show with no TV. You are live worldwide, SummerSlam, one of the biggest PPVs in WWE. He took the opportunity. He had been training for almost three years by then."

Why did Dominik Mysterio take up the opportunity to debut earlier than expected?

Dominik also revealed the reason why he jumped up on the opportunity instead of waiting for another year.

"I felt I could do it. I had training from Tempe, to Calgary and then to come home to San Diego, and the people I had been in the ring with and the feedback I had been getting, I felt that I could do it. I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity that was being presented, so I jumped on it." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Dominik's confidence in his skillset and the fact that he doesn't get unfazed from the pressures of performing at a big stage should take him a long way in his career.

As things stand, Dominik and Rey Mysterio are still feuding with Seth Rollins and Murphy. The inclusion of Aalyah in the storyline has given WWE another big angle to exploit. However, what's the endgame? What happens with Dominik? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.