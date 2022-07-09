Big addition to The Usos' SummerSlam title match after controversial Money in the Bank finish

The direction for The Usos at SummerSlam seems to be clear. They faced Los Lotharios and picked up the win against them with relative ease on SmackDown before Kayla Braxton interviewed them and asked about the Money in the Bank controversy. She also mentioned that there will be a big addition to their SummerSlam match.

For the uninitiated, The Usos' title defense against The Street Profits at Money in the Bank 2022 was successful but was controversial. Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits was pinned with his shoulder up, and that seems to be the basis of their inevitable rematch at SummerSlam - one that hasn't been officially announced as of this writing.

Kayla Braxton revealed to the champions that she heard that there will be a special guest referee for their rematch against The Street Profits at SummerSlam 2022. The Usos simply addressed the controversial ending to their MITB match by denying any wrongdoing and telling Braxton to stop asking questions.

The two brothers are less than ten days away from completing a year as the Tag Team Champions. They unified their titles against RK-Bro earlier and their run is still going strong. Will The Street Profits finally put an end to their dominance?

