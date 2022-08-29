Big backstage update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's rumored WWE return

Sasha Banks and Naomi's rumored WWE returns are almost on the horizon, as per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW on May 16, 2022. The duo handed over their Women's Tag Team Championships to John Laurinaitis before leaving the arena.

Ever since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, fans have been hoping for Banks and Naomi to make their returns. Over the past few weeks, rumors have emerged stating that the two popular female stars are bound to return to WWE very soon. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer opened up about Banks and Naomi's reported returns and had the following to say about the same:

"Naomi and Sasha Banks should be back any week now," he said. [8:20-8:26]

Sasha Banks and Naomi would do quite well under Triple H's vision

It's been a while since former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced his retirement on Twitter, following which WWE veteran Triple H was appointed as head of creative, a decision that was collectively welcomed by fans worldwide.

Triple H has been a massive fan of The Boss for a long time now. Ever since he took over, fans have noticed major positive changes in the weekly product. It's highly likely that he will use Banks and Naomi to their fullest potential if and when the two stars make their returns to WWE TV.

Many fans were hoping to see Banks and Naomi make their returns at the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle event, which is scheduled for September 3, 2022. Judging by Meltzer's report, it seems unlikely that they will return at the big event. It goes without saying that Banks and Naomi will get a huge pop from fans when they finally appear on WWE TV again.

What are your thoughts? Are you excited for a potential Banks-Naomi return? Let us know in the comments!

Recommended video: 5 wrestlers who almost quit WWE

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe