Big botch involving former champion in Dexter Lumis segment on RAW

Former NXT star Dexter Lumis' segment on the latest episode of RAW saw a hilarious botch involving former Divas Champion Maryse.

Lumis' storyline with The Miz has been going on for a while now, and fans are waiting for the payoff that will happen. The former NXT star has been stalking The A-Lister and even entered The Miz's house. He also attacked the former WWE Champion backstage during the recently-concluded Extreme Rules show.

In a segment on RAW to celebrate The Miz's birthday, Maryse got him gifts, including a baseball bat and some "Big balls" with the A-lister's picture embedded on them. Unsurprisingly, one of the gifts revealed Dexter Lumis' head popping out from underneath the table.

As the chaos ensued, the spot looked like Maryse was supposed to go face-first into the birthday cake. Instead, she missed the target, as can be seen in the photo from this Tweet below:

Zona Extreme @zona_extreme #ZonaRAW Y como tenía que suceder, sale Dexter Lumis y se terminó la fiesta, de paso pastelazo (con botch incluido) para Maryse #WWERaw Y como tenía que suceder, sale Dexter Lumis y se terminó la fiesta, de paso pastelazo (con botch incluido) para Maryse #WWERaw #ZonaRAW https://t.co/i9TXfIlERm

Dexter Lumis left Maryse unharmed as she left the ring in agony and disgust. The Miz would later confront DX members Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg. The latter stated that if The Miz beats Lumis next week, then the former NXT star will be gone. If Lumis wins, then he will officially become a WWE superstar.

It remains to be seen how this storyline will pan out, as Lumis has never given a reason behind his attacking The Miz.

