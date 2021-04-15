Former WWE Star on not receiving "future endeavors" line after being fired by Vince McMahon

Big Cass - now known as CaZXL - has commented on not receiving the traditional "future endeavors" line after being released by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Superstar said he didn't know why the line was omitted from the announcement of his release. The line has become a well-known staple of WWE releases over the past few years, in which WWE wishes their former talent "all the best in their future endeavors."

However, CaZXL did say he believed his conversation with Vince McMahon went well upon his release. He thought things were "amicable" when he left the meeting.

Here's what CaZXL had to say on being released by Vince McMahon:

"I had a feeling. I was really acting out and really making a lot of mistakes, in a fairly short amount of time, I definitely expected it… I remember the day that I was fired, it was a meeting with Vince. Me, him and (Mark) Carano were in there for a while and we had a really good conversation. It was more a conversation about… the performance was maybe touched upon for a minute, in terms of Big Cass. But that conversation was mostly about William Morrissey. I don’t know why the “future endeavours” wasn’t (included), I don’t look into that. But I thought it was amicable when I left the building that day."

CaZXL has since gone on to make a dramatic transformation after suffering from alcohol-related issues for a period of time.

CaZXL's friends, The Good Brothers, were also released by Vince McMahon

My full conversation with @TheCaZXL is up now!



This is deep and emotional as he opens up about everything including his battle with alcohol addiction, returning to wrestling, his tag team partner @real1 & more!



📺: https://t.co/f8NFvpiIHJ



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6 pic.twitter.com/ixYcwWRbVG — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) April 15, 2021

The Good Brothers - Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson - were also released by Vince McMahon and WWE, albeit under much different circumstances.

During the conversation with Chris Van Vliet, CaZXL revealed he has spoken to The Good Brothers about the possibility of him joining AEW, or another promotion, in the future:

"I would love to go to AEW. I’d love to go back to WWE, go to AEW, IMPACT, New Japan, Ring of Honor, wherever. Those conversations with Gallows and Anderson have happened and it’s something I would love to do."

Wherever CaZXL chooses to go in the future, it's clear he's looking to make a big impact.