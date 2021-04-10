CaZXL (fka Big Cass) reveals how he got into shape and returned to wrestling [Exclusive] 

CaZXL and nZo, formerly known as Big Cass and Enzo Amore in WWE, recently had a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G about various topics. CaZXL made his in-ring comeback for Lariato Pro Wrestling towards the end of February 2021.

The former WWE star looked incredible, and many fans believe he is currently in the best shape of his life.

CaZXL talked about how he got into shape for his recent return. The star did not foresee a professional wrestling comeback for himself until around five months ago. IMPACT Wrestling's Doc Gallows played an important role in facilitating CaZXL's return to professional wrestling.

Here is what CaZXL had to say about getting into shape for his recent comeback:

"The gym is very important to me, mentally and in my sobriety, so I was going to the gym pretty consistently. But, I didn't forsee me coming back to wrestling until about five months ago. I spoke to [Doc] Gallows and he said he'd have a spot for me on one of hi shows, so I started working out super hard, twice a day, and I've been busting my a** man. I'm keeping my diet really, really clean. My girlfriend cooks a lot of my meals for me."

The man who is formerly known as Big Cass also gave a shoutout to his girlfriend, and nZo delivered a witty response — "Smart man."

CaZXL credited both his diet and his time in the gym as the reasons behind his impressive physique:

"It's the diet that's been great, that's been helping me. But yeah, I've been working out."

It is important to note that this is Big Cass and Enzo Amore's first interview together since they left WWE. nZo was also present at the Lariato Pro Wrestling event where CaZXL made his comeback.

Big Cass and Enzo Amore were released from WWE a few months apart

Big Cass and Enzo Amore in WWE

Although Big Cass and Enzo Amore were among the most popular WWE tag teams of their generation, they surprisingly did not win any championship gold as partners.

Their tag team pursuits lasted from 2013 to 2017. They split in 2017 when Big Cass was revealed to be the mysterious assailant who jumped Enzo backstage on WWE RAW.

Massive respect to Big Cass! He's fought through depression and has dropped a ton of weight! Hope to see him back in WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/fpMIRjAmej — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) August 8, 2019

While Enzo Amore was released from the company in January 2018, WWE released Big Cass a few months later in June. The two stars have been part of the independent wrestling circuit since they left WWE.

