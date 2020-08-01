Update on Big Cass [Exclusive]

It's been almost one year since CaZXL, formerly known as WWE Superstar Big Cass, made his last public appearance to date - but we, at Sportskeeda, can now give you an exclusive update on the status of CaZXL, thanks to his good friend nZo, FKA Enzo Amore.

I’m sorry. I’m going to keep fighting. Promise me you’ll do the same. We are all in this together.👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 — ZXL (@TheCaZXL) September 17, 2019

Former NXT, RAW and SmackDown Superstar Big Cass, real name William Morrissey, had been very vocal about his struggle with depression and his battle with alcohol addiction since his WWE release. Cass discussed his issues and personal battles in a DDPY video before WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page discussed his progress with me last year.

Please get behind @TheCazXL with me and share this important message - I know he's gonna come back stronger than ever this year! https://t.co/sPqxpgy3I0 — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) June 26, 2019

Enzo Amore discusses Big Cass' progress

However, things are most definitely looking up for CaZXL - as per what nZo told me last week. After joking with me that I may be related to Colin Cassady (Big Cass' first WWE ring name) due to our similar surnames, I asked nZo how Big Cass has been doing! Here is what Smack-talker Skywalker had to say:

"Oh, man, he's in the best shape of his life, bro. I saw him... I was Facetiming with him. He was in the mirror, for sure, showing me what he's been doing. We have that type of relationship but, at the same time I'm like, 'Come on, bro, take it easy, dude. I believe you,' you know what I mean? 'I know you're putting the work in, I'm proud of you, buddy, I'm proud of you.'"

Last week, @real1 gave me an update on @TheCaZXL:



"Oh, man, he's in the best shape of his life, bro."



nZo went on to say Big Cass was showing off his impressive physique during the video call, and that he's proud of how far Cass has come this past year. pic.twitter.com/LzPi7szoRn — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 1, 2020

With regards to whether their paths will cross in the ring again in the future, nZo continued:

Advertisement

"Lord only knows what the future holds. If our palms are sweaty or our hands are strong, brother. I can't tell you what the future holds, I can just tell you I'm blessed right now."

You can watch the entire interview below.

If you use any quotes from this interview, please link back and give an h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.