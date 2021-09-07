Big change to John Cena's WWE SmackDown appearance

John Cena will make an appearance on the Super SmackDown show that will take place this Friday at Madison Square Garden. Cena was originally supposed to team with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to face The Bloodline, the trio of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso.

As per PWInsider, the latest advertisements to promote the Madison Square Garden show have former RAW and SmackDown tag team champions, The Street Profits, team up with the 16-time world champion. This is likely to be a dark match that will take place after the SmackDown taping.

"Local advertising tonight during Monday Night Raw lists John Cena as teaming with The Street Profits against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event of this Friday's WWE Super Smackdown taping at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Cena was initially advertised as teaming with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. MSG's official website has also be updated to reflect The Street Profits' appearance in the match."

John Cena's last appearance in the company came at last month's SummerSlam show, where he lost the Universal title match to Roman Reigns.

What else is in store for fans apart from John Cena on Super SmackDown

Friday. Smackdown. Edge vs Rollins II. The Garden. I never thought I’d have the opportunity to wrestle in MSG again. Realistically this could be the last time I do. Let’s blow the roof off New York. pic.twitter.com/7phyUwbmJI — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) September 4, 2021

The report further claims that SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair, which is also likely to be a dark match. Belair and Lynch will have a contract signing on SmackDown to confirm their match for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view which will take place later this month.

Brock Lesnar will also return to SmackDown this week, which Paul Heyman revealed on last week's show. He will likely confront Roman Reigns at the event. Fans will also get to see a rematch from SummerSlam as Edge and Seth Rollins go one-on-one once again.

A few RAW Superstars - WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, and Drew McIntyre are also advertised for the show.

