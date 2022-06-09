"It was a bizarre time" – Big Damo blasts WWE for not pushing former World Champion

Big Damo (formerly known as Killian Dain) recently spoke about how WWE dropped the ball by not making Eric Young the NXT Champion.

Dain was part of a stable called SAnitY which consisted of Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, and Eric Young. The stable was one of the hottest prospects on NXT TV, and fans wanted more to be done with SAnitY.

However, things didn't end well when SAnitY moved to the main roster. After a year of inactivity, the stable ended, and the members went their separate ways. On a recent episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Damo explained how WWE should've put the title on Young:

“That’s me as a fan as much as a guy involved because I think EY, they vastly underrated EY ... It was a bizarre time, and then I know we turned face kind of naturally and all these things. I get it, that’s why we went more tag team-based, and then I went in the singles run and stuff instead because the crowd took to us in a different way.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Big Damo @DamoMackle As of tomorrow I am a free agent



Thanks to everyone for all the support. I cannot wait to get back in the ring & prove myself night after night



I have a few final legal hurdles before I can compete but it will not be long now!



Big Damo said that WWE should've made Young defeat Nakamura for the title and done more with their talent. Currently, Nikki A.S.H. is the only SAnitY still member in WWE.

Big Damo praises fellow SAnitY member

Big Damo has been making his mark since returning to the independent circuit. The former Killian Dain spent a handful of years in WWE before being released. The highlight of his career was when he helped Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young win the NXT Tag Team Championship against A.O.P.

SAnity was an instant hit with fans, and Big Damo credited his fellow members for the success. On the same podcast, he said Wolfe and Cross were the stars of the stable and attracted the audience:

“I guess because the WWE just let what happen naturally happen, the crowd just started to like us, started to dig us so we went baby[face] … But it was those two who really brought the energy, and it was actually really cool to be a part of because I noticed it slowly and slowly. I think having that big, pompous entrance made people immediately stand up and take notice and their energy, and obviously, all four of us are really good in-ring, so that helps too.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It would've been interesting to see how well the group did if used to their potential. Big Damo is currently working on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, Eric Young returned to IMPACT Wrestling.

