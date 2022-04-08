"I never really realized it was that bad" - Big Damo recalls nixed storyline to have his hair shaved in WWE

Former WWE star Big Damo, known as Killian Dain during his time in the company, recalled pitching to have his head shaved before his SmackDown debut.

He spent most of his time in NXT and was part of a short-lived stable known as SAnitY, which consisted of his wife Nikki A.S.H, and Eric Young, among others. He was released from his contract on June 25, 2021, alongside multiple other stars due to budget cuts.

Big Damo appeared on Wrestling Observer Live ahead of his scheduled match at NJPW STRONG: Mutiny to promote the event. He stated that he wasn't happy with his hair during his time in NXT. The star even pitched to have his head shaved bald, but nothing came to fruition.

“For me personally, I wanted to shave my head for a few years. I think actually, I go all the way back to [NXT TakeOver] WarGames and that’s when I first realized, ‘Okay, I’m a little bit thin on top.’ I never really realized it was that bad but okay and then as the lighting gets better, the cameras get better, suddenly a bit more obvious to me and I remember I actually pitched before I went up to SmackDown, I pitched that maybe we could do something where you know, shave my head or whatever," said Big Damo. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Big Damo says there was an idea for former WWE star Lars Sullivan to shave his head

When Damo pitched in to have his head shaved, an idea came up that former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan should be the one to do it for him.

However, nothing materialized, and Damo decided to shave his head himself. Lars Sullivan departed the company in early 2021.

"They were like, ‘Ah, maybe we could have Lars Sullivan shave your head bald or whatever.’ It never really came to fruition and fast forward a couple of years when finally it was time, it was probably like two days later and I was like ‘okay, I’m gonna go for it now’ because it’s the only thing I could focus on. I didn’t really like watching myself wrestle anyway. I always kind of force myself out of habit, but the only thing I could focus on was the dome. It was time to get rid of it," said Damo.

Big Damo has competed in numerous wrestling promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and ICW. He's also a part of Control Your Narrative, run by EC3 and former Universal Champion Adam Scherr (FKA Braun Strowman).

What are your thoughts on the nixed storyline? Sound off in the comments below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy