Big drop in viewership figures of AEW and NXT; All Elite Wrestling extends win streak

AEW extended its win streak over NXT by drawing 792,000 viewers on TNT for this week's episode of Dynamite.

In comparison, NXT pulled in 619,000 viewers on the USA Network. All Elite Wrestling grabbed the headlines last week by getting 901,000 viewers, but they experienced a -12% drop from last week's number for this week's show.

AEW: 792,000

NXT: 619,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 13, 2020

NXT also witnessed a noticeable drop as the Black and Gold Brand drew 753,000 viewers last week, which amounts to a -18% drop for this week's show.

Coming to the key 18-49 demographic, AEW had a 0.32 rating, which was -11% down from last week. NXT had a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo which was a -20% drop from the previous show's score.

But Raw did win 18-34 this week. https://t.co/hADuLxh4pU — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 13, 2020

It should be noted that unlike last week where AEW even beat RAW in the 18-49 demo, WWE's flagship show overtook AEW Dynamite in the essential demo rating this week.

When it came down to the total viewership rankings, AEW stood at #63 while NXT came in at #71 in the cable TV standings.

What happened on this week's episodes of NXT and AEW Dynamite?

This week's episode of NXT had a big angle between Keith Lee and Karrion Kross as the #1 contender for the NXT Championship attacked the Champion with fire.

A singles match between Drake Maverick and Killian Dain ended as a no-contest as the Undisputed Era stopped the match. Adam Cole cut a promo and sent a message to his NXT TakeOver: XXX opponent Pat McAfee.

Tyler Breeze and Santos Escobar had a satisfactory singles match in which the Cruiserweight Champion picked up the win. Mia Yim picked up a rare singles victory against Indi Hartwell. Bronson Reed and Damian Priest had one of the best matches of the night in which Reed came out victorious. The Robert Stone Brand picked up a win against Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter in a tag team match before the North American ladder match qualifier main evented the show. The headliner saw the return of Velveteen Dream. Cameron Grimes won the triple threat match and booked his spot in the TakeOver XXX match. The show ended with Finn Balor and Dream standing face-to-face in the ring.

Over at AEW Dynamite, the show kicked off with The Young Bucks beating Stu Grayson and Evil Uno. The episode was pushed to be tag team appreciation night, and it had a segment with Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, The Rock N' Roll Express, The Young Bucks and FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler ended the segment by attacking The Rock N' Roll Express, with Ricky Morton being taken out with a Spike Piledriver. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda made his AEW debut on the latest episode.

Cody successfully defended the new and improved TNT title against Scorpio Sky. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page retained the tag team titles against Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida also got in a victory against Heather Monroe.

The main event saw Orange Cassidy beat Chris Jericho in a $7000 Obligation Match.

Which show did you like better this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.