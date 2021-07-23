Big E addresses whether he will cash in on Roman Reigns

Big E has dropped the biggest hint yet that he might not cash in his WWE Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns.

The New Day member won an eight-man ladder match at Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank event to guarantee himself a future World Championship opportunity. He said in the build-up to the pay-per-view that he wanted to challenge for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship if he won the match.

However, speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the 35-year-old discussed the possibility of challenging Bobby Lashley or Goldberg for the WWE Championship instead.

“It’s still very early, man, so I gotta figure that stuff out,” Big E said. “But there’s also this very natural story with Bobby and the stuff he’s been doing with Kofe [Kofi Kingston] and [Xavier] Woods. That makes sense too. Who knows with Goldberg there? People love that nonsensical meaty men slapping meat. That’s the kind of cool thing. I look around and there are already some very natural opportunities for me that just make sense, whether it’s Goldberg, whether it’s Bobby.”

Although it has not yet been confirmed, Goldberg looks set to challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 21. Lashley has been involved in a rivalry with Big E’s fellow New Day members, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, in recent weeks.

Big E on Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship legacy

Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign has lasted over 300 days

Like Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg, Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is expected to take place at next month’s WWE SummerSlam event. Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship for the last 11 months, recently retained his title against Edge at WWE Money in the Bank.

Following his comments about Lashley and Goldberg, Big E had words of praise for Reigns’ work as Universal Champion.

“Roman, to me, is just at the very top of our industry,” Big E added. “And if you really want to make a statement, if you want to be remembered, if you want to be a legend, that’s the way to do it. Whoever takes that title off of Roman, it’s going to be remembered. His run right now is an all-time great run. I think he’s still cooking, man.”

Big E added that he is genuinely excited to witness the inevitable war of words between John Cena and Roman Reigns in the coming weeks. The two men previously participated in heated promo segments ahead of their match at WWE No Mercy 2017.

