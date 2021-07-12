WWE SmackDown star plans to end Roman Reigns' title reign in 2021 or 2022

Big E has outlined his plan to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and cash in the contract on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The New Day member is set to participate in the eight-man bout at WWE Money in the Bank on July 18. The winner of the match will earn the right to challenge for the WWE Championship or Universal Championship at a time of their choosing.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Big E said he would rather win Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship instead of Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship.

“For me, this isn’t taking away from what Bobby has done at all, but I think Roman has had an incredible year or so, however long it’s been, and he’s the guy,” Big E said. “He’s the guy at the top of our industry right now. Everyone has different opinions on who the guy is, but to me I think he’s easily doing the best work of his career. I don’t think that’s really debatable either. Why not go after the very top of this industry? That’s how you establish a legacy, so that’s the plan.”

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Edge at WWE Money in the Bank. At the same event, Kofi Kingston will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Big E has already dismissed theories that he could cash in the contract on Kingston if both New Day members win their matches.

Could Roman Reigns vs. Big E happen at WrestleMania 38?

Roman Reigns (left); Big E (right)

Big E has repeatedly said in recent months that he wants to face Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38 next year.

Although Big E is no longer the Intercontinental Champion, he still believes it would be a “great story” if he left WrestleMania as a double champion.

“It was great being Intercontinental Champion,” he added. “I wanted, in my mind, I’m trying to have that bad boy throughout the entire year and then show up at WrestleMania 2022 and hopefully walk out as double champion. That’s a great story. That’s a moment that you remember.”

Big E also acknowledged that he has lost some momentum since Apollo Crews defeated him for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37. He views Money in the Bank 2021 as the perfect platform to regain the momentum that he built up as a singles competitor last year. Fans will have to wait and see whether he's able to capitalize.

