Big E becomes Mr. Money In The Bank in his first-ever MITB Ladder match

For years, the WWE Universe has been calling for Big E to receive a major Championship push. It looks like those calls are finally heard, as the former Intercontinental Champion ascended the ladder to become Mr. Money in the Bank.

Big E faced some tough competition from the likes of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens during the match. Nevertheless, the New Day member weathered the storm and outlasted all seven of his opponents in his first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match.

The bout in itself was absolutely thrilling to watch, as all eight men left everything they had in the ring.

The match did have some great moments and a big interference from Jinder Mahal and his associates. The former WWE Champion ensured that McIntyre was eliminated from the match.

Just when Owens was close to winning, Rollins intervened and sent KO through a ladder stationed outside.

Following the powerbomb, things looked to set up for Seth Rollins to recreate the same scene we saw on last week's episode of SmackDown. Unfortunately for the Messiah, Big E was there to put an Avalanche Big Ending to secure the win on the night.

All the men put on a great performance, but Big E stood tall amongst the lot of them, giving him the major championship opportunity he deserved.

Which Champion will Big E target?

Both Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will have to be wary of Big E

Now that he has the Money in the Bank briefcase in his grasp, Big E can decide to go after the Champion of his choice. Currently, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley hold the main two titles.

There have been some interesting exchanges between Paul Heyman (Reigns' special counsel) and Big E, so going after the Universal Championship makes sense. However, a New Day reunion on RAW could be in the books, especially after the beating the All Mighty Bobby Lashley gave Kofi Kingston.

