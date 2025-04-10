Big E breaks silence after controversial Tony Hinchcliffe comments on WWE RAW

Big E has replied to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's controversial remarks about him on WWE RAW. Hinchcliffe joked about the former WWE Champion's neck injury while trying to roast Michael Cole.

On Monday's episode of RAW, Hinchcliffe was a guest commentator, sitting alongside Cole and Pat McAfee. He will be the host of "The Roast of WrestleMania" next weekend, so the comedian tried to roast Cole at every chance he could get.

However, the Kill Tony host seemingly went too far when he told the veteran commentator that he was "stiffer than Big E's neck." Hinchcliffe is a huge fan of wrestling and has been following it since he was a kid. However, this joke came out flat, and his appearance was reportedly not received well backstage.

The former New Day member reacted to the joke on the RAW Recap podcast with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. He decided to take the high road while responding to Tony Hinchcliffe.

"I'm not hurt. I’m good. I want the discourse to be had without me, honestly. I really have no desire to weigh in on this. I didn't sign up for this. I wasn't aware of this. He did what he wanted to. People signed off on it. Has nothing to do with me, truly," Big E said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Despite the remarks, Tony Hinchcliffe's "Roast of WrestleMania" is still advertised for April 20 at the Bleaulive Theater. Some of the stars set to appear are Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, The Miz, and Braun Strowman.

Big E comments on Kofi Kingston trying to erase him from WWE history

Kofi Kingston celebrated the anniversary of KofiMania on X (fka Twitter) but erased Big E from the featured image. The former New Day member responded to Kingston's actions on the RAW Recap podcast, taking a shot at his ex-best friends.

"I know it’s been their duty to try to erase me from their history. That again, is their God given right to do as they choose, but people know I was there. There is no New Day without me, and honestly, if we look at the trajectory of the New Day since I’ve been gone, let’s count the number of titles, it’s been a little lacking. Let’s count the number of main events, also been a little lacking," the former WWE Champion said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods failed to capture the World Tag Team Championships last Monday on RAW. It will be interesting to see if they get a rematch against The War Raiders soon, possibly at WrestleMania 41.

