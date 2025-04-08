Major star's surprise appearance on WWE RAW labeled as a "dud" backstage - Reports

A major star's surprise appearance on WWE RAW is reportedly being labeled as a "dud" backstage in the promotion. Last night's edition of the red brand aired live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tony Hinchcliffe will be hosting The Roast of WrestleMania on April 20 in Las Vegas. The popular comedian is the host of the smash hit show, Kill Tony, and made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW last night that did not seemingly go down very well. He was the guest commentator for the World Tag Team Championship match between The War Raiders and The New Day.

The War Raiders retained the title via disqualification, and Hinchcliffe's time on commentary received a lot of criticism from fans on social media. According to a new report from Fightful Select, sources informed the publication that the company admitted the comedian's appearance was a dud backstage. However, the report also noted that Tony Hinchcliffe was very respectful during the show last night.

Comedian Bert Kreischer also made an appearance during last night's show and ripped his shirt off, along with Otis backstage. Kreischer also delivered Chokeslams to Austin Theory and Grayson Waller following the show.

Popular comedian claims WWE RAW star saved Logan Paul's life

Logan Paul confronted comedian Andrew Schulz last month on WWE RAW in Madison Square Garden, but AJ Styles rushed to the ring to make the save.

Styles and Paul will be squaring off in a singles match at WrestleMania 41 later this month. In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Schulz claimed that AJ Styles saved Logan Paul's life because he was close to escaping his Suplex attempt.

"I've had to talk to AJ [Styles] on the side and I'm like, 'I really appreciate you coming to my aid right there, but you saved Logan [Paul]. You saved his life.' I know I was in a Suplex, but I probably was going to reverse that sh**," Andrew Schulz said. [From 7:22 to 7:38]

WWE has been featuring several celebrity appearances on The Road to WrestleMania 41 this year. It will be interesting to see if any major stars show up during The Show of Shows later this month in Las Vegas.

