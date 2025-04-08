"Absolutely disgusting" - Former champion lashes out after WWE reveals CM Punk's new tag team partner

WWE Superstar CM Punk was involved in a massive moment after this week's RAW went off the air. The company seemingly announced comedian Bert Kreischer as Punk's tag team partner to take down former WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

In the closing moments of the April 7, 2025, episode of the Monday night show, Seth Rollins cut a promo on Paul Heyman. The Visionary questioned Punk's and Roman Reigns' loyalties toward Heyman.

However, CM Punk came to the rescue of his best friend. The segment ended with Rollins delivering a vicious Stomp to the former AEW star before nearly attacking The Wiseman.

After RAW went off the air, The Voice of The Voiceless had a verbal exchange with A-Town Down Under before things turned physical. Moments later, Bert Kreischer, who was in attendance in the front row, jumped over the barricade to even the odds by standing alongside Punk. The 52-year-old comedian took down Grayson Waller and Austin Theory with Chokeslams.

On X (FKA Twitter), the former WWE Tag Team Champion criticized security personnel for permitting Bert Kreischer to enter the ring as CM Punk's partner.

"No one talking about the fact security just allowed Bert Kersher to waddle into the ring and put his hands on WWE Superstars. Absolutely disgusting," Waller wrote.

Veteran believes WWE ignored one big detail related to CM Punk and Paul Heyman's friendship

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the blockbuster saga that revealed the favor owed to CM Punk by the 59-year-old manager. At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Heyman will be in The Straight Edge Superstar's corner and not on Roman Reigns' side.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned WWE's decision to not explain the history of Punk and Paul Heyman's friendship to casual fans like him. He noted that the promotion seemed to rely on the hardcore fans' knowledge of their history.

"That is a great point, man. They know casual fans are not watching the show, and they know their audience knows what happened 15 years ago. Bro, I don't know their relationship. I don't have a clue. I swear to god, I don't have a clue, bro! But that audience they are catering to knows," he said.

Only time will tell if The Second City Saint will defeat Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

