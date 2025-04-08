  • home icon
  • WWE has deliberately ignored ONE BIG detail on CM Punk and Paul Heyman's relationship, feels Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE has deliberately ignored ONE BIG detail on CM Punk and Paul Heyman's relationship, feels Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Apr 08, 2025
CM Punk and Paul Heyman on RAW. [Images via WWE.com]
CM Punk and Paul Heyman on RAW. [Images via WWE.com]

Monday Night RAW closed with another twist in the saga involving CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and at the center of it all, Paul Heyman! As the story moves along, Vince Russo highlights that WWE is not explaining the "best friends" equation between Heyman and Punk.

While hardcore wrestling fans who probably never stopped watching the product know about CM Punk and Paul Heyman's past, Vince Russo wasn't too sure about the casual fans.

Russo himself quit tuning into wrestling for several years and admitted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that he wasn't familiar with CM Punk and Paul Heyman's deep relationship.

On this week's RAW, Paul Heyman referred to Punk as his best friend and a fan noted how WWE gave no further explanation regarding the line. Vince Russo felt WWE was intentionally skipping over the part, as the company also realizes they are catering to the same viewers from a decade ago.

Vince Russo briefly explained while responding to a fan who goes by the name Matchmania 23:

"That is a great point, man. They know casual fans are not watching the show, and they know their audience knows what happened 15 years ago. Bro, I don't know their relationship. I don't have a clue. I swear to god, I don't have a clue, bro! But that audience they are catering to knows." [59:00 onwards]
With Paul Heyman also now apparently owing Seth Rollins a favor, the WrestleMania three-way could culminate in multiple ways. All eyes will now be on the creative team and their final touches to the developing story.

Lennard Surrao

Lennard Surrao

A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
