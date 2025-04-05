Andrew Schulz claims former WWE Champion saved Logan Paul

WWE star Logan Paul dragged celebrity guest Andrew Schulz into the ring on the March 10, 2025, edition of RAW in Madison Square Garden. Paul wanted to humiliate Schulz after the comedian did the same thing to him.

A helpless Andrew's arm was on Logan's shoulders as Paul attempted to hit a suplex on him. But AJ Styles saved Schulz just in the nick of time. The entertainer sticks to his story that The Maverick caught him off-guard when he was pulled off the barricade.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Andrew Schulz claimed that if The Phenomenal One had not interrupted, he would have reversed the suplex attempt. Schulz claimed that Styles actually saved Logan Paul, not him.

"I've had to talk to AJ [Styles] on the side and I'm like, 'I really appreciate you coming to my aid right there, but you saved Logan [Paul]. You saved his life.' I know I was in a suplex, but I probably was going to reverse that sh**," Andrew Schulz said. [From 7:22 to 7:38]

Last Monday, WWE officially announced AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul for The Show of Shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in two weeks.

Logan Paul admits he is afraid of another former WWE Champion

While he has repeatedly shown disrespect to AJ Styles on RAW, Logan Paul has always tried to keep taking digs at John Cena. It is generally believed The Maverick wants a match with the 16-World Champion.

Speaking to Newsweek recently, the former United States Champion admitted that the John Cena heel turn was a huge difference-maker in the industry. When asked if he would take Cena's side or go up against it, Logan claimed that if John would face him, the latter would not leave.

"I predicted that he [John Cena] was a snake, that's what I said. I actually did not see the heel turn coming; that was insane. I'll tell you what, I am here for all of it. Knowing what I know about him, if there were a team-up in the future, you have to consider that I would then be the one that gets snaked in front of everyone — which has the power to turn him back babyface. So, I don't know if I want to give him that," Logan Paul said.

Many fans believe Schulz should get involved in the WrestleMania 41 match between AJ Styles and The Maverick. It would not be the first time that has happened before.

