Big E breaks silence after making his huge debut outside WWE

Former WWE Champion Big E recently took to social media to break his silence after making his massive debut outside the Stamford-based promotion. The 39-year-old is currently out of in-ring competition.Big E last performed inside the squared circle on the March 11, 2022, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kofi Kingston to lock horns with Ridge Holland and Sheamus. During the match, the former New Day star suffered an unfortunate neck injury, which sidelined him from in-ring action indefinitely. Although the former Intercontinental Champion has shared multiple times that he has somewhat recovered from the setback, he has yet to wrestle again.Amid his WWE in-ring absence, Big E recently took to his Instagram Stories to break his silence after making his huge feature film debut with the F Plus movie. The former New Day star hyped up the movie by sharing the trailer, highlighting that it was a family entertainer and his feature film debut.&quot;@fplusmovie is a blast of a family movie! My feature film debut, written by wrestling gear designer extraordinaire @davenpoе, is out now!&quot; he wrote.Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:Big E wants WWE to &quot;not wait another seven years&quot; for EvolutionOn the post-show panel after this year's all-woman premium live event, Evolution, Big E was full of praise for the women involved in the event, saying that fans got to witness some incredible matches.The former New Day star also requested that WWE shouldn't wait another seven years for the next iteration of the show, as the first one took place in 2018.&quot;What we saw here tonight, from the very beginning of the card all night long, set the table. We got incredible matches,&quot; said Big E. &quot;What a night. And let's please not wait another seven years to do this. Please,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen if fans will ever get to see Big E competing once again inside the ring in WWE.