Big E makes a huge request to WWE

Former WWE Champion Big E has sent a message to the promotion, making a request most of the fanbase will agree with.

Appearing on the post-show of Evolution 2025 alongside Jackie Redmond and Joe Tessitore, Big E was all praises for the all-women's premium live event. Every wrestler on the show delivered, as multiple matches stood out, including IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley and Naomi vs. Jade Cargill.

The former New Day member proceeded to say that WWE should not wait another seven years for the next Evolution, since the previous one happened in 2018:

"What we saw here tonight from the very beginning of the card all night long set the table. We got incredible matches," said Big E. "What a night. And let's please not wait another seven years to do this. Please," he added. [7:09 - 7:21]

The biggest highlight of the night came at the end of the show, as Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. She inserted herself into the main event between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, before winning the Women's World Championship in a swerve nobody saw coming after her No Holds Barred Match against Jade Cargill.

Elsewhere on the show, Becky Lynch retained her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Trish Stratus took Tiffany Stratton to the limit in what might be her final WWE match, while The Judgment Day won an all-action fatal four-way to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship.

It remains to be seen if WWE will listen to Big E's request following the work all the women put in at Evolution.

