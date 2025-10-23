Big E was bullied to breaking point by a star in WWE

A star has claimed that he bullied Big E to breaking point in WWE. The former New Day member works as an analyst during WWE's premium live events, after his neck injury in March 2022.

Big E has been known for his cheerful attitude on the screen, but he was subjected to bullying by a surprising former WWE name.

During an appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Hornswoggle, real name Dylan Postl revealed that he used to playfully bully the former WWE Champion.

"I bullied Big E a lot. I always bullied Big E...I wasn't bullied growing up, I'm very thankful for that. I wasn't bullied in WWE, people didn't wanna mess with Fit (Finlay), that's just why. So I was like the closet bully at times," he said.

He revealed that he bullied The Great Khali a lot until he got his hands on him. However, he continued to rib Big E. He said it got to a point where the decorated tag team star reached out to his New Day colleagues, saying that he cannot put up with him anymore.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston then suggested he put Hornswoggle "in his place." Postl revealed how Big E got back at him.

"I always had a backpack with all my stuff, my entertainment stuff, my laptop, stuff in it. We were walking into a building, I was bullying him that day, and he just walked in behind me, and he booted me from the backpack. Boom! And I, as Kofi describes it, I Superman'd, and I landed right on my face, and my backpack hit, and E didn't even say a thing. He just walked right past. And I literally got up, I look at Kofi and go, 'Breaking point?' He goes, 'Yeah, I think that was his breaking point,'" he said.

You can watch the interview below:

Hornswoggle's antics with Big were part of the fun he had with him and weren't serious bullying. In the interview, he clarified that even after getting kicked, he kept ribbing the former Intercontinental champion and said that it was friendly and never "mean-spirited."

Big E said his in-ring career is likely behind him

Following his unfortunate neck injury, Big E has stayed away from action while taking on other roles for WWE.

During an appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, he said he was proud of what he achieved, but his in-ring career was behind him.

The 39-year-old star was at the receiving end of an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on SmackDown three years ago. He fractured two of his cervical vertebrae but thankfully avoided surgery.

