Big E crowned as the new Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown

Big E reigned supreme over Sami Zayn to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion on this week's Christmas tapings of SmackDown. Big E defeated Zayn in a lumberjack match ending the Great Liberator's reign and becoming a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

This is the New Day member's first singles title since his first Intercontinental Championship reign back in 2014.

Big E would end the final episode of SmackDown in 2020 with a victory and a championship around his waist.

The match itself seemed evenly poised for a time, with both Sami Zayn and Big E exchanging some big offense. However, Zayn would have the upper hand thanks to some of the lumberjacks who chose to attack E every time he exited the ring.

The same would apply to Sami Zayn but in a not so violent manner. In fact, it was part in thanks to the lumberjacks that Big E would become champion. As Zayn attempted to flee the match, some of the lumberjacks would drag The Great Liberator back and throw him into the ring. This allowed Big E to capitalize and hit the Big Ending to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Big E and Corey Graves shared an awesome moment after the match

Following his victory, Big E would step out of the ring and head over to the announcers table, where he shared a heartwarming moment with Corey Graves. E would proceed to tell the commentator 'I told you', referring to his win, and even shook hands with Graves.

It was a touching moment, showing that despite all the shenanigans between the two, there is a sense of mutual respect. Graves would even proceed to break from his usual heelish character and congratulate the new Intercontinental Champion.

Big E would walk up to the announce desk to share a moment with Corey Graves

It is great to see Big E find success on his first singles run since being separated from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The future looks bright for the new Intercontinental Champion and hopefully, this is the beginning of a long and prosperous title reign.