Big E discloses what he's most proud of after The New Day turned on him during an episode of WWE RAW

Big E looked back on the shocking New Day break-up angle that took place on an episode of WWE RAW last year. He said he was very proud of what he and his former tag team partners accomplished together.

The former WWE Champion has been sidelined with a neck injury for a lengthy period of time. He made a surprise appearance on the red brand in December during The New Day's 10-year anniversary segment, but his former partners turned their backs on him.

During a recent appearance on X-Pod 97 with Mega Ran and Marcos, Big E said he was proud of what he, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods built and that he is also proud of where he is today.

"I'm really proud of what we built as a collective. We were three guys just trying to save our careers. But now, for better or worse, the wrestling world is talking about those two again. I feel like a fire has been ignited again. I'm really proud of what we built. I'm proud of where I am in my life. I'm proud of also me just standing on my principles. I think wrestling is all about delivering these moments," he said.

He added that the angle was unlike anything he'd seen in wrestling:

"Title reigns are important to a degree. Length of reigns, all those things. You could talk about titles and championships and 14-time, but for me, what really attracts me to our industry is those moments, and I had never seen anything done like what we did in that ring before. I can't think of any other turn that went the way it did." [17:36-18:33]

Big E on WWE fans trolling him for not returning to the ring

It hasn't been announced when or whether the former New Day member will return to the squared circle for a match. However, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston questioned him for never showing up and abandoning them.

During the interview, Big E commented on New Day fans criticizing him for doing things outside of the business.

"It’s funny because before that segment, it was positivity and, 'I’m happy for you. I hope you get better.' Now, I have so many pro-Kofi and Woods trolls every time I post about Spider-Man or the Fiesta Bowl. 'Kofi and Woods were right. You be everywhere but the ring.' I broke my neck, that’s why," he said.

The day Big E returns to the ring, many WWE fans will be excited. It'll be a special moment for both parties.

