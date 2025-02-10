Big E lashes out at WWE fans who troll him for not returning to the ring

Big E recently fired back at WWE fans who had trolled him for not returning to the ring. The former champion suffered a broken neck in March 2022 and has not been able to return to action.

Speaking on X-Pod 97, the veteran discussed being betrayed by The New Day on the December 2, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. He noted that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston allowed fans to troll him on social media, which allowed "idiots" to claim he should be wrestling again.

"It’s funny because before that segment, it was positivity and, 'I’m happy for you. I hope you get better.' Now, I have so many pro-Kofi and Woods trolls every time I post about Spider-Man or the Fiesta Bowl. 'Kofi and Woods were right. You be everywhere but the ring.' I broke my neck, that’s why. They opened the door for all these idiots coming in and talking about everything I’m doing outside of the ring," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ever since they decided to turn their backs on Big E at the end of last year, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been loudly booed by WWE fans.

Vince Russo suggests someone should have helped Big E on WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that someone should have helped Big E when The New Day betrayed him a couple of months ago.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that the company missed an opportunity to have a star go against The New Day on the former WWE Champion's behalf. The legend noted that if he were writing the show, he would have had someone come out to confront Woods and Kingston.

"Big E broke a neck, can't work, all that stuff. You mean to tell me they couldn't come up with a storyline where somebody came to Big E's defense? Maybe he can't kick your butt, but I can. That's where I would have started because that's real life. You're going to bury this guy. He can't do anything physically but if I'm a buddy of his and I'm watching in the back, we're going to have an issue now. Bro, they didn't even do that." [From 40:50 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Xavier Woods' family recently attended RAW while wearing "New Day su*ks" shirts. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the heel faction moving forward.

