Big E is excited for massive WrestleMania 41 match that was teased on WWE RAW

WWE is on the road to it's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 41. While Triple H and his team have already booked many interesting matches for The Show of Shows, a recent match teased on Monday Night RAW has grabbed the attention of former New Day member Big E.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Penta expressed his desire to fight for the Intercontinental Championship after beating Ludwig Kaiser. Later that night, after Bron Breakker succesfully defended the Intercontinental Title against Finn Balor, he was attacked by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito.

However, Penta rushed out to the ring and saved Breakker from this attack. Later on, these two superstars also faced off, thus teasing a match at WrestleMania 41. After the show ended, Big E appeared on RAW Recap and expressed his excitement about this potential match. He said:

"To see the way he (Penta) has been spotlit in the WWE, to see the way the fans have taken to him. The last couple of weeks, I have been thinking where is his WrestleMania spot? Where does Penta land? I couldn't really kind of... And when he said the IC Title is what I am coming after, I said 'Yes.' That is what I need to see. Him and Bron is such a.. that potential matchup is such a unique style clash. I don't even know what we are going to see. I know it's going to be incredible but its something that never really crossed my mind." [49:10 onwards]

Big E also said Bron Breakker will be a mult-time World Champion in WWE

Bron Breakker's rise on the main roster has been nothing short of exceptional. In a short period of time, Breakker has managed to captivate the audiences with a successful Intercontinental Championship reign. As per Big E on RAW Recap, Breakker's future looks bright and he was sure to be a multi-time world champion.

Big E said:

"I have had conversations with Bron so many times and he has the right mindset. I don't think he is a guy that feels pressure. He is a guy who is going to be a world champion many times over. You can sign it, seal it, its a guarantee. That guy is going to be a world champion many times over." [48:44 onwards]

Early in his run on WWE's main roster so far, Bron Breakker has beaten some big names like Jey Uso and Finn Balor. If Breakker is able to keep the same energy going forward, it won't be surprising to see him challenge for world titles soon.

