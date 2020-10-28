Big E is an 8-time tag-team champion in WWE alongside the rest of the New Day. The trio also holds the record for the longest reign as tag-team champions in the history of WWE, which stands at 483 days.

The New Day was recently split up during the WWE Draft, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods heading to RAW while Big E remained on SmackDown. It's clear that WWE are going to push Big E as a singles star going forward and he has all the tools need to be successful.

Big E onDaniel Bryan's role in The New Day splitting-up

Who (whoooo whoooo whoooo) knew that @WWEDanielBryan was the driving force behind breaking up The New Day?! @WWEBigE talks me through D-Bry's influence backstage at #SmackDown plus SO MUCH MORE in our brand new interview!



Watch it all HERE: https://t.co/PK0nIWTINV pic.twitter.com/MmYHlBztQt — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) October 28, 2020

Big E was recently a guest on Gorilla Position. During the interview, Big E spoke about Daniel Bryan's role in The New Day splitting-up. Big E says that it was Bryan's idea to push him as a singles star. The former Intercontinental Champion also gave his thoughts on the SmackDown roster following the WWE Draft:

The nice part too is I feel like I have a voice with the SmackDown creative team. We're able to go back and forth with some ideas and they're actually listening. Also, I have to give credit to Daniel Bryan because the run, the idea for the solo run was from him, like Bryan is the reason. He's not just like 'Hey, Big E...' but he's actually a part of the process. He' the one who said 'Hey, this is what we should with Big E' so he's been behind that and for that I'm really grateful but it feels like an environment where I do have a voice. I'm not saying that I get to do everything I want to by any means and I also think...I think RAW has a great roster as well, but I love our roster. I look around and I see a lot of talent and a lot of new...especially with this draft. I feel like we got better with the Draft when I look around at the roster and just the opportunity to have some fresh match-ups.

Big E recently feuded with Sheamus on SmackDown, winning the feud. His singles run has got off to a promising start and it will be interesting to see where it goes.

