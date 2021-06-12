Big E expresses his desire to fight for the WWE Championship (Exclusive)

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E has made it quite clear on recent episodes of Talking Smack that he would like to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns. But if The Tribal Chief is unavailable, Big E is also interested in fighting for the WWE Championship.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with the former multi-time Tag Team Champion and asked him about a potential encounter with Bobby Lashley. Big E revealed that he is looking forward to that match, and he would love to compete for the top prize on RAW.

"I think it was before he was champion, he called out a list of people like, you know, 10 different guys, and I was on that list, then we had that interaction, that was the first time we ever faced off, in the Royal Rumble, and you know, there was something there, there was some magic there," said Big E. "So yeah, man, he is a great champion and I would love the opportunity."

Big E noted that he and Lashley briefly faced off in the Royal Rumble match, but fans haven't gotten to see the two stars interact since then.

What is next for Big E?

Since he lost his Intercontinental Championship to Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37, Big E has been trying to recapture the gold. In his latest attempt, he almost pinned Crews to win the title, but the returning Aleister Black ruined his plans. Now that Black is no longer associated with WWE, it's uncertain what Big E's next feud will be.

In light of recent rumors that indicate the draft will take place soon, we might see The New Day member end up on RAW and challenge Lashley for his title. After all, Lashley also needs to be involved in some fresh feuds following his battle with Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell.

