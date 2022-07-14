Big E shares honest feelings towards Ridge Holland following freak injury

Big E has revealed how he honestly feels about Ridge Holland after the latter injured him on SmackDown several months ago.

The former WWE Champion teamed up with Kofi Kingston to take on Sheamus and Holland in a tag team match on the March 11 episode of the blue brand. During the bout, Ridge gave Big E a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor, breaking the latter's neck in the process.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the New Day member said he harbors no hard feelings towards Ridge Holland, and he understands that risks and injuries are part of the business.

"I have no issue whatsoever with Ridge. He's reached out and said some very kind things. ... What we do is dangerous, and there are inherent dangers. And to that degree, we all kind of know what we sign up for, and it was unfortunate that it went down that way. But I'm not dead. I'm alive. I'm doing well," E said.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table. Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table.

Big E says Ridge Holland sent him a strange gift to apologize

The former WWE Champion is one of the most beloved stars inside and outside the locker room. Many wrestlers and fans have sent him well wishes on social media after it was announced that he broke his neck.

E told ESPN that Ridge Holland sent him a large package of red meat, which he doesn't eat, as a way to apologize for the injury he caused. The former WWE Champion said he gave the meat to his friend and that the person and their family had many nights of great feasts.

The 36-year-old recently provided an update on his condition, stating that he feels tremendous and surgery is off the table. You can read more about that here.

