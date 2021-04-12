Big E finally discloses The New Day's future in WWE after split

The New Day are arguably the most successful stable in WWE history. Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods dominated the tag team division across RAW and SmackDown for close to a decade. Unfortunately, the group had to split up during the WWE Draft 2020.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to RAW, whereas SmackDown retained big E. The latter then kickstarted a promising singles run on the blue brand and is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. Tonight, he is set to defend his title against Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37.

Ahead of his title defense, Big E appeared on the latest edition of The Bump to discuss The New Day's immediate future in WWE. He stated that they are trying to branch out more and spread the New Day brand on RAW and SmackDown. While they are still together, each New Day member is now prepared for an individual challenge.

Big E further insisted that they can all carry singles championships. He said that now the WWE Universe won't always see them together in a match as they want to explore more opportunities.

The bond between Kingston, Woods, and Big E is still as strong as ever. Here's what Big E had to say about reuniting in the future.

"Obviously, I wish that Kofi and Woods were able to retain (RAW Tag Team Championships). But you know, for us, we talked about the split; the brand split really just led two our split on two different shows. It was really just about being able to expand the New Day brand. All three of us are guys who are truly capable of holding Single's titles, and to me, given the right opportunities, big world championships as well. So, now you're going to see us branch out a little bit and not just always the three of us in one match. I wish it went different for Kofi and Woods, but it's the first step in us showing more and more that we have a lot more to us."

2 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/2vEb2ZeX8k — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 7, 2021

On the first night of WrestleMania 37, WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were beaten by AJ Styles and Omos in the RAW Tag Team Championship match.

Big E on his match against Apollo Crews at WWE WrestleMania 37

For the first time, New Day members are booked for two different WWE matches at WrestleMania. Big E discussed his title match against Apollo Crews and assured that he wants to pick a statement victory.

The Intercontinental Champion admitted that he had fun while reuniting with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on WrestleMania's first night. However, the WWE Superstar is prepared for a different challenge tonight. Sharing his excitement for the match, Big E said:

"It is an opportunity for me to show people a side that they might not be used to seeing. So, that's what I am excited about. This one feels different. I am in a different mindset for this one. I mean, even yesterday being there with Kofi and Woods, it's all love, it's all jokes and fun, they are my brothers, but tonight is going to be a different one. You will see that."

Big E and Apollo Crews have been feuding on WWE SmackDown for a long time. They are now set to lock horns in a unique Nigerian Drum Match.