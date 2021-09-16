Big E has a hilarious response for Roman Reigns

This week on RAW, Big E cashed his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. Social media broke into a frenzy after the match as several of his peers took to Twitter to congratulate Big E on the win.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, however, had a different message for Big E. The Head of the Table indicated that Big E made the smart choice by going after the WWE Championship rather than the Universal Championship.

Big E addressed the whole situation with a humorous touch. Big E mentioned that the tweet was very vague. The WWE champion stated that Roman could have been referring to the smart decision of opting for chicken instead of veal for dinner. Big E did not read too much into the tweet and asked fans not to jump to conclusions.

“You don't really know what that’s in reference to as a thing. The smart decision could have been, he might have been referencing like maybe he decided to go with the chicken instead of the veal at dinner. So, you know, it really could be anything. I think you’re jumping to conclusions. Because honestly, it is vague,” said Big E.

New WWE Champion Big E was the in-studio guest for this week's episode of WWE's The Bump. The episode was titled "Champion's Edition," featuring the likes of WWE Champion Big E, NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez, and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Big E discusses his current dynamics with Paul Heyman

Big E spoke about his segments with Roman Reigns' special Legal Counsel Paul Heyman on SmackDown. The Powerhouse of Positivity mentioned that since he had cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, he did not have any mechanism left to torment Paul Heyman.

Big E also pointed out that he would be predominantly on RAW moving forward while Heyman would be on the blue brand with Roman Reigns. Kayla Braxton, however, suggested that Big E could send her some difficult questions for Paul which she would then put forth to the legal counsel.

Also Read

Would you like to see Big E and Roman Reigns come face to face in the ring in future? Who do you think would emerge victorious in that contest? Let us know in the comments below.

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Arjun