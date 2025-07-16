Big E issues a warning to male WWE Superstars after Evolution

The second-ever all-women premium live event, Evolution, proved to be a big success for WWE. The PLE has been garnering praise from fans and industry experts for the show put on by a talented women's roster. Right from the opening match that featured Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and Bayley in a Triple Threat contest for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, the bar was set.

The Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Championship match, the NXT Women's Championship bout, and the No Holds Barred Match between Jade Cargill and Naomi further highlighted the depth of the division.

The event was capped off by a stunning battle between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title, which eventually saw Naomi cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase to walk out as champion.

Former WWE Champion Big E was among those full of praise for the women.

"I’m still like fired up off of Sunday. That PLE was incredible. I truly think the women are setting the bar right now. They’re the ones that I’m most interested in," he said on the RAW Recap. [From 1:00:08 onwards]

However, Big E's praise was soon followed by words of warning to the men's roster.

"I think they’re bringing a creativity to the ring that honestly, like the men need, like we might have, let’s huddle up in the locker room and say like, ‘how do we set that bar? How do we keep up?' Because I think it’s very easy, especially when you get to a point where you’re really over with the crowd and they love you, where you kind of just play the hits, where you know what works, you kind of keep doing the same thing. and I feel like you are not seeing that on the women's side," he added.

The women walked into Evolution with a chip on their shoulder. The last iteration of the PLE was held in 2018, with the women reportedly told that the low viewing numbers for the show was the reason behind not setting up another Evolution event till 2025.

Big E makes a heartfelt plea to WWE

Evolution 2025 proved that an all-women's PLE can be a success for WWE. The event highlighted the best the women's division had to offer, and they were more than impressed with this chance.

As such, Big E is eager for WWE to announce the next Evolution event and even requested that they not wait another seven years.

"What we saw here tonight from the very beginning of the card all night long set the table. We got incredible matches.... What a night. And let's please not wait another seven years to do this. Please," he said. [From 7:09 - 7:22]

The praise from Big E and the WWE Universe at large suggests that the promotion will have to take a serious look at making Evolution a yearly spectacle.

