Evolution 2 is finally here, but the reason why WWE delayed it sounds disappointing - Reports

In 2018, WWE hosted its first-ever all-women's premium live event, titled Evolution. It was seen as a groundbreaking moment, and fans and wrestlers alike hoped that it would turn into an annual tradition, where the women's division would be the sole focus of the promotion for one night.

However, fans had to wait until 2025 for the second iteration of the PLE to be announced, which is set to take place this weekend. Over the years, people have wondered why the Stamford-based promotion didn't follow up with the subsequent editions of Evolution, and they might finally have an answer.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the first Evolution PLE drew very low numbers. The talent that asked about holding another installment of the event was told that the inaugural show had the lowest viewing stats ever for a marquee WWE event.

While the exact PPV numbers were not revealed, this was the reason given to WWE talent over the years for not going ahead with another Evolution PLE until now.

Evolution 2018 was held at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The PLE saw an attendance of 10,900 and featured Ronda Rousey in the main event defending the RAW Women's Championship against Nikki Bella.

While the event may not have drawn significant numbers, according to what WWE reportedly told the talent, the matches on the card received praise from the fans.

Becky Lynch beat Charlotte Flair in a Last Women Standing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship while Sasha Banks and Bayley teamed up with Natalya in a six-woman tag team match against The Riott Squad.

Fans also saw Trish Stratus and Lita team up to take on Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Given the depth of women's division over the years, the company's decision to delay the second Evolution PLE until 2025 is surprising. It took Triple H rising in power under the TKO regime to bring back the event.

WWE Evolution 2 ticket sales go up

A few days ago, WrestleTix noted on X/Twitter that most of Evolution's tickets remained unsold. The figures painted a worrying picture, with just 4,804 tickets sold out of the 6,652 tickets offered.

With the PLE just around the corner, things are looking up. On July 10, WrestleTix noted that 1,517 additional tickets were sold since the last report, bringing the figure to 6,321. However, the current numbers are even better as WWE increased the setup when the tickets started selling out, and the latest report shows 6,657 tickets have been distributed out of the 7,311 offered.

With a stacked card in place, fans will hope that they don't have to wait another seven years to see another Evolution PLE.

