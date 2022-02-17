"I love that the fraternity is growing" - Big E and Kofi discuss the importance of black champions

Former WWE Champion Big E has expressed his happiness that the African American fraternity is growing in the world of wrestling.

Big E and Kofi Kingston have both been former WWE Champions. The former was recently dethroned by Brock Lesnar in a fatal-5-way match at WWE Day 1.

Both appeared on The Bump this week, and the latter said people would enjoy their discussions with Bobby Lashley about Black Champions.

"We talk about the history of having black champions being in the company and being in the circle. Exclusive for me, for all of us, to be at the same place at the same time and all will give different accounts of our experiences, it was actually pretty awesome because we are different people and we had different roots to get into where we wanted to be. And everybody is going to enjoy that discussion," said Kofi. (36:15 onwards)

Big E went on to state that he wants Montez Ford to join the list of black champions soon:

"I love that the fraternity is growing and my hope is that you know you can look back and hopefully a few more years and it is a much larger fraternity. Hopefully we get someone like my man Montez Ford to join that fraternity very very soon. But you know I think the beautiful thing is you look around there are so many black men and women doing incredible things. And my hope is now we so many of us, people who look like us who continue to become WWE Champions, Universal Champions, Women's Champions and it becomes so common place so that we are not having these discussions." (36:52 onwards)

RVD named Big E the 'Babyface of the Year'

WWE Hall of Famer RVD, who is on the esteemed panel of the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, chose Big E as the 'Babyface of the Year' out of all the nominations.

Other nominations included Liv Morgan, Xavie Woods, Darby Allin, and Hangman Page.

"I'll go with my man Big E. He is a great guy. He is a really good guy. I've seen him work his way up, you know because when I was there in 2013, I was wrestling him. I guess he didn't go anywhere, and now, you know, he is at the top 'top', and people are behind him. He gets my vote,'' said RVD. [from 18:49 onwards]

