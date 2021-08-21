"It helped set my career up" - Top WWE SmackDown star recalls memorable moment with John Cena

Big E recently recalled the moment he made his WWE main roster debut and laid out John Cena on an episode of RAW in 2012. He explained that working with big names like John Cena, Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee on a weekly basis helped him immensely in his wrestling career.

Prior to his main roster debut, Big E had made quite a name for himself in NXT where he was the second ever NXT Champion. He appeared on WWE RAW while he was still the NXT Champion and made quite a mark in his debut by beating up the face of the company.

Speaking with the Hindustan Times, Big E discussed his experience working with some of the best names in wrestling at the time and how it affected his WWE career:

"It was one of the best learning experiences for me to come up that way." said Big E. "The night of the Slammy that was my debut, I got to close the show leaving John Cena laying. And, that is something I do not take lightly. It helped set my career up, it helped establish me. It was such a great learning experience. I was there, pretty much every live event night - it was Dolph Ziggler vs John Cena in a steel cage match, in a main event with AJ Lee out there."

Catch Big E in conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling in the video below where he discusses a wide range of topics:

Big E might soon become a world champion in WWE

Big E currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase

At WWE Money in the Bank, Big E successfully climbed the ladder to unhook the Money in the Bank briefcase, earning a shot at the world championship of his choosing. Currently the top champions in WWE are Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns, however, that could change soon.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against John Cena tonight while Bobby Lashley will be taking on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Tonight could be a suitable occasion for Big E to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on whoever is the champion by the end of the night.

Do you think Big E will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase tonight at WWE SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Jack Cunningham