"One of the best of this generation" - Big E would love to feud with a former WWE Champion

WWE Champion Big E would love to have a feud with "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles.

Big E recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss his big WWE Championship win and what's next for him. When asked about the idea of feuding with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Big E was very excited about that possibility.

“I can’t say yes to that idea any stronger or louder,” Big E said. “Styles is a pioneer. I have so much respect for what he’s done throughout his career. If his whole career stopped before he got to WWE, he still would have been one of the best of this generation. The fact that he was able to do everything he did outside of here, and then come here and keep cooking, it’s amazing."

Big E acknowledges that he's worked some tag team matches against AJ Styles before (he also worked AJ Styles last night in a tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules that took place following this interview) but would love to have a singles program with him.

"I have so much respect for him as a performer," Big E continued. "We’ve had a few interactions, and we had a couple matches with Y2AJ [Styles and Chris Jericho] when they were together, but I would love a proper one-on-one program with him. He is ideal—he’s so good, his offense is so believable, and I could fly around him.”

It's unknown if AJ Styles and Big E will still be on the same brand after this year's WWE Draft, but if they remain on the same show, this could be a feud that the WWE Universe would be very excited about.

Would you like to see a feud between Big E and AJ Styles for the WWE Championship? Should it take place on RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

