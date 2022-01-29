Big E "officially" moved over to the SmackDown roster in apparent trade

On the final edition of WWE SmackDown before the 2022 Royal Rumble, backstage correspondent Kayla Braxton mentioned that former WWE Champion Big E is "officially" back on the blue brand.

Shortly after the interview with The New Day members, WWE's official Twitter account would confirm the move reuniting him with his New Day brethren of Kingston and the currently injured King Xavier Woods.

Later on, SmackDown, the team of The New Day members, faced Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in tag team action. After the Midnight Hour finisher, The New Day would emerge victorious, giving the former WWE Champion and Kingston momentum heading into the Royal Rumble match on Saturday.

It appears that a trade between brands occurred, but at the time of this writing, it is not confirmed who Monday Night RAW would receive in return. It could be revealed this coming Monday.

Big E's move to SmackDown reunites The New Day once King Woods returns

When Big E cashed in his WWE Money In The Bank contract against Bobby Lashley, The New Day was together on the same brand for the first time in nearly a year after being split in the 2020 WWE Draft in October.

To the shock of the WWE Universe, The New Day split again thanks to the 2021 WWE Draft this past October.

The former WWE Champion would stay on RAW, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would head to SmackDown.

King Xavier Woods is currently on the shelf due to a calf injury that he suffered on January 7th. Once Woods returns, The New Day will once again be reunited.

