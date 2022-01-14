Xavier Woods Injured, likely to miss WWE Royal Rumble

Xavier Woods has confirmed that he is injured and will take extended time away from the ring. The current King of the Ring made the announcement on G4TV's "Attack of The Show" live stream, where he stated that his calf injury will keep him sidelined form action for at least 4-6 weeks.

Woods explained that he suffered an injury to the plantaris muscle of his calf. The injury occurred during a match when he performed a DDT maneuver on the outside of the ring.

Woods last competed on WWE TV on January 7th, when he competed in a tag team match with Kofi Kingston against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos. Woods and Kingston failed to capture the tag titles in yet another classic bout between the longtime rivals.

At this time, WWE has not commented on his injury or his suspected absence from programming.

Xavier Woods will likely miss the WWE Royal Rumble

With the Royal Rumble only a few weeks away, it seems that The King of the Rings will unfortunately be missing the kick off to the road to WrestleMania. While Woods was not yet confirmed for the Rumble and was not predicted to do much in the bout itself, his presence will surely be missed, especially by his fellow New Day members: the Hand of the King, Kofi Kingston and former WWE Champion Big E.

The Royal Rumble is shaping up to be a massive Premium Live Event, which will feature many high-profile title bouts. Brock Lesnar is defending his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch is defending her RAW Women's Championship against Doudrop.

Edited by Genci Papraniku