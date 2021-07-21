Big E opens up on possibly facing Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

The 2021 Money in the Bank pay-per-view was a career-changing night for Big E, as he outlasted seven other superstars in the eponymous ladder match to win the coveted contract in his first appearance. He has until next year to cash in the contract for either the Universal or the WWE Championship.

If Big E chooses the latter, he'll have to go through 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley to capture the title. Lashley brutalized and defeated his close friends Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston inside Hell in a Cell on an episode of RAW and at Money in the Bank, respectively.

Speaking to DAZN, Big E was asked what it would mean for him to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship if he chose to cash in his contract on him.

"I think it really does have a lot of significance," said Big E. "I think that's a great point. As far as you know, two black men competing for that title is incredible. I think it also means more to me because I think Bobby has done an incredible job elevating himself. I think seeing him with the Hurt Business with MVP; he's a guy who you knew had what it took but wasn't there."

"I think back to the stuff with him and Sami [Zayn]," he added. "When you watch that program, you don't think future world champion. He was in that doldrum of sorts. I think this last year when I watch him, he looks like ‘The Guy’ to me. He looks like a star. He moves like a star. He performs like a star. I think he's incredibly talented. It's odd to think at 45 that he's really hitting his stride."

This hasn’t been mentioned much, but Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston at #MITB is one of the most HISTORIC WWE Title Matches of all time.



For the FIRST TIME EVER, the WWE Championship will be contested by two BLACK wrestlers. CONGRATULATIONS!! I’m happy for them! pic.twitter.com/rhlHjXtJi9 — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) July 13, 2021

Bobby Lashley and Kofi Kingston had a history-making match at Money in the Bank as it was the first time that two African Americans went one-on-one for the WWE Championship. Big E also made history that night by becoming the first African American to win the Money in the Bank contract.

Big E on his experience as Mr. Money in the Bank

Big E

Big E's incredible triumph on Sunday night received a lot of acclaim from many fans and wrestlers. It's safe to say that the WWE Universe could be looking at their next WWE or Universal Champion.

Big E shared what it feels like to be Mr. Money in the Bank:

"I tell people, being Mr. Money in the Bank is incredible," Big E said. "But if we did that with no crowd, it's very cool, but it doesn't feel nearly the same. It's not the same. What I remember 20, 30 years from now, is just the moment of hitting the Big Ending off the ladder. That crazy powerbomb onto the ladder from Seth (Rollins) to KO (Kevin Owens). Then it feels like Seth is about to win. But I felt like as soon as I started to get up on my feet and slide in, from then until the end of the segment till they got me out of there, it's a kind of drug, a kind of high that is unmatched."

Big E going after Bobby Lashley would make more sense storyline wise and it'll lead to an awesome match between the two stars. The former Intercontinental Champion also teased that he'll cash in his contract on Roman Reigns.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Kaushik Das