Big E opens new account on top social media platform

Former WWE Champion Big E recently announced on Twitter that he created a new TikTok account.

The former tag team champion is currently sidelined from WWE programming with a neck injury. Before his injury, E was a part of the New Day faction alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He won the Money in the Bank contract last year and cashed it in on the September 13 episode of RAW to defeat then-champion Bobby Lashley. He lost the title at the Day 1 event to Brock Lesnar.

The former WWE Champion has been in constant touch with his fans during his time away from the wrestling ring. He recently announced the launch of his TikTok account on Twitter.

"Get eyes on my brand spanking new @tiktok_us account if you please."

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans react to Big E's tweet

The WWE Universe was quick to react to the announcement and let Big E know how excited they were. Meanwhile, many fans were wondering when the former WWE Champion would return to in-ring competition.

📿✨🔮Lovely🔮✨📿 @lola_bluu @WWEBigE @tiktok_us I know I will regret this, but ima follow anyway @WWEBigE @tiktok_us I know I will regret this, but ima follow anyway

One fan had a sweet reply for E.

AlyssasBolton @AlyssasBolton @lola_bluu @WWEBigE @tiktok_us if i had a single flower for every time i think about you i could walk forever in my garden @lola_bluu @WWEBigE @tiktok_us if i had a single flower for every time i think about you i could walk forever in my garden

While another said that the former Intercontinental Champion doesn't need their "pity follows."

One fan asked when he would make his return to the ring.

A couple of fans sent a twerk request.

One fan thought that E plus TikTok was a match made in heaven.

During Big E's time away from the ring, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have kept the flag of The New Day high. They were recently involved in a feud against The Viking Raiders. Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion is set to appear as a guest on The Bump next week alongside former star Tyler Breeze.

Fans will hope that E will return to the company's programming soon following a healthy recovery from his injury.

Are you going to follow The New Day member on TikTok? Sound off in the comments.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. Did you follow Big on TikTok? Yes No 0 votes so far